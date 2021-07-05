cherries-and-infrastructure-for-biden-in-michigan

-
Washington Examiner
White House reaching out to Republicans about a second bipartisan infrastructure package
Senior White House officials are holding “informal discussions” with outside experts and congressional officials on how to split off a second, targeted bipartisan package from a larger reconciliation package expected to contain the remainder of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposals, multiple individuals involved in the talks tell the Washington Examiner.
Associated Press
Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip
President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries — and cherry pie and cherry ice cream — and voters who were mask-free as coronavirus restrictions have eased. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past.
MarketWatch
Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.
Deadline
Phylicia Rashad Sends Apology Letter To Howard University Students And Parents
Actress Phylicia Rashad, the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, has sent an apology letter to students and parents for her previous gleeful tweet about Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison. Rashad sent the letter Friday, offering her “most sincere apology” for her enthusiasm upon learning that Cosby’s rape conviction was […]
Associated Press
New infrastructure deal must focus on climate, activists say
Climate activists and their Democratic allies in Congress are pressing with renewed urgency for huge investments to slow global warming, after a bipartisan infrastructure plan cut out some of President Joe Biden’s key climate initiatives. Supporters say a larger, Democratic-only package now being developed in Congress must meet Biden’s promise to move the country toward carbon-free electricity, make America a global leader in electric vehicles and create millions of jobs in solar, wind and other clean- energy industries. On the other hand, a less costly bill that does not fully address climate change risks losing support from large numbers of liberal Democrats who have pledged action on an issue that Biden has called “the existential crisis of our times.”
Axios
Vatican indicts 10, including Cardinal, on extortion and abuse charges
A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a Cardinal, on charges including abuse of office, fraud, extortion and embezzlement in connection to a London real estate scandal, AP reports.Driving the news: The indictments followed a two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State manages its funds, which come from donations that investigators said were allegedly “used for purposes other than the charitable purposes for which they were intended,” per the Vatican News.Stay on
Reuters
Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares S.African judges to apartheid rulers
NKANDLA, South Africa (Reuters) -South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma lashed out on Sunday at the judges who this week gave him a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry, comparing them to the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought. Zuma spoke at his home in Nklandla, in a rural part of Kwazulu Natal province, where hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, were gathered to prevent his arrest. “The fact that I was lambasted with a punitive jail sentence without trial should engender shock in all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law,” Zuma told journalists.
The Telegraph
‘Completely hopeless’: Brandon Lewis delays law protecting Troubles veterans
A new law to protect former British troops from prosecution over killings in Northern Ireland has been delayed again, prompting a furious backlash against the “completely hopeless” Cabinet minister in charge. Conservative MPs were privately told that the new Legacy Bill would be brought forward before the summer break. However, a letter sent by Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, to party leaders in the province reveals that legislation will not be introduced until the end of autumn a
Reuters
Philippines orders probe after worst military accident in 3 decades
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities ordered an investigation on Monday into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway and killed more than 50 people, including civilians, in the country’s worst military air accident in nearly three decades. President Rodrigo Duterte flew to a military camp in the southern city of Zamboanga, where the dead and dozens of injured were brought following the crash on Sunday of a transport plane the defence ministry said was in good condition.
Eat This, Not That!
One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians
Cherries are a summer staple, whether you’re eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there’s a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.”Cherries do not get the attention they deserve for being the nutrient-pack
Reuters
Tennis-Medvedev claws back two-set deficit to beat Cilic
Second seed Daniil Medvedev overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to grind down former runner-up Marin Cilic in a bruising third-round clash at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 25-year-old Russian looked flat in the opening two sets as Cilic used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect but Medvedev calmly wrestled back control to neutralise his opponent’s game and claim a 6-7(3) 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory. Having enjoyed his longest career runs at this year’s Australian Open (runner-up) and French Open (quarter-final), Medvedev has now posted a new Wimbledon best by reaching the last 16 where he will face Poland’s 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz.
Motley Fool
Levi Strauss Earnings: What to Watch
The rally in shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) will be tested in just a few days. Let’s take a closer look at what investors are hoping to hear from Levi to confirm their brightening view of the stock. All indications are that Levi will announce some head-turning growth numbers this week, and not just when compared to the pandemic-depressed period a year ago.