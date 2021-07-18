Chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas affects 65 people, HAZMAT team reponds – Fox News

At least 65 people underwent decontamination with a hazmat team on Saturday following a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, according to local authorities.

The chemicals involved are believed to be hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, causing “minor skin and/or inhalation irritation,” according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office

Spring firefighters decontaminated 39 people at the scene who refused ambulance transport to a local hospital. Another 26 people were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, but officials said the chemical leak was contained to one attraction at the park.

Harris County officials ordered the park closed while the incident is being investigated.

DOZENS OF SUNSCREENS HAVE CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICAL, LAB CLAIMS

The HAZMAT team and pollution control department from Harris County are assisting the Spring Fire Department, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A water park attendee told KHOU that she and her children were at the kiddie pool when they began to experience a burning sensation.

“I just kept wondering why I was burning,” the woman said. She added that her children “seem to be okay” after the incident.

Six Flags could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.