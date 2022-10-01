Chelsea are keen to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, and according to The Telegraph, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership are doing whatever they can to establish communication with his camp towards achieving that goal. However, they’ve apparently been told that both Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of them in that race at the moment.

Still only 19, Bellingham has already grown into one of the most in-demand midfielders on the planet. He already has 17 caps as an England international to his name, while for Dortmund, he has accumulated 1srcsrc appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

With his contract running until 2src25, the Bundesliga side will likely accept a suitable offer for his services, rather than risk his value dropping significantly later on. At the moment, Bellingham is rated at around £13srcm, with 5% of any fee reportedly set to go to Birmingham City according to the deal which saw him leave the West Midlands for Dortmund in 2src2src.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to be monitoring RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and will consider a potential move for a new goalkeeper between now and the end of the season.