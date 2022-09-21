Chelsea want new Mendy deal

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Chelsea are in talks with Edouard Mendy’s representatives over a new contract.

The word being used is ‘improved’ to describe the offer they’re seeking but as it stands, there’s a notable gap between what the Blues are offering and what Mendy’s team want for him. He currently has three years left on his contract following on from his initial signing in 2src2src and while he’s been an integral part of the first team up to this point, it’s also worth noting that the Blues haven’t been above digging their heels in with regards to this kind of situation in the past.

Mendy is easily one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and Chelsea are more than capable of making a push for the title in their own right this season, raising plenty of questions regarding why they’re so far off from one another.