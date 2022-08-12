Home NEWS Chelsea vs Tottenham: They’ll absolutely destroy them – Jamie O’Hara predicts EPL game
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie O’Hara, has backed his old club to ‘absolutely destroy’ Chelsea when both teams clash in a Premier League derby this weekend.

Chelsea will, on Sunday evening, host Tottenham in a Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head to the game following a 1-0 victory over Everton in their previous Premier League tie, while Antonio Conte’s side defeated Southampton 4-1.

Analyzing the match, O’Hara could only see one winner, Tottenham.

“I think it’s a good time to play Chelsea,” O’Hara told talkSPORT (Via HITC).

“You are still a little bit on the hangover of last season. I think we are going to go there and absolutely destroy them.”

