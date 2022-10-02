Chelsea target explains decision to snub summer Blues switch

A key summer target on the part of Premier League giants Chelsea has, on Thursday, opened up on his decision to knock back the advances of the Blues.

The player in question? Jonathan Clauss.

It was of course common knowledge that right-back Clauss was on the radar of the powers that be at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign.

This came as Thomas Tuchel and co. went in search of backup for Reece James, amid widespread speculation surrounding the future of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Clauss, at the time, was fresh off a stellar campaign in his home country of France, which saw the 29-year-old rack up five goals and a hefty 11 assists in Ligue 1.

In the end, however, Chelsea’s efforts came up short, as Clauss instead opted to depart Lens for Olympique Marseille.

And now, on Thursday, the stopper himself has provided an insight into precisely why.

Speaking in an interview with Info Sport, Clauss pointed towards game time as central to his decision, having evidently come to the conclusion that as much would have been difficult to come by on a weekly basis in west London.

“I didn’t want to sign for Chelsea to one day say I signed for Chelsea,” the French international began.

“It was really to try and keep playing, to discover the Champions League. Marseille ticked all the boxes I was looking for.”

