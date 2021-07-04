Home NEWS Chelsea striker, Timo Werner reveals country to win Euro 2020
Chelsea star, Timo Werner, has revealed the country to win the Euro 2020.

Werner said England will win the European Championship this year.

The Germany international was unable to save his country when Gareth Southgate’s side defeated them 2-0 in the round of 16 last week.

England are now in the semi-final at the ongoing Euro 2020 after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the last-8 on Saturday night.

Euro 2020: All countries that qualified for semi-final confirmed [Fixtures]

Asked whether England can win the Euros this year, Werner told Sky Sports: “Yes, I think so! After yesterday, of course.

“They played a brilliant game against Ukraine and I think in the end they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany].

“So they have all they need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best.”

