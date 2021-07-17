Chelsea striker Giroud completes €2m AC Milan move

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has completed a €2 million move to AC Milan, both clubs have confirmed.

The 34-year-old will wear the No.9 shirt for the Rossoneri and is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the Serie A club.

The move signals the end of Giroud’s spell at Stamford Bridge, where he made 119 appearances in all competitions over a four-year period.

Editors’ Picks Fantasy football: Premier League 2021-22 tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide to FPL game

What happened to Liverpool’s ‘perfect signing’? Minamino fighting for his future after just 18 months at Anfield

Tino Livramento: Why European clubs are queuing up to sign Chelsea’s academy star

All Of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show – Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games

Olivier Giroud has today completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan. Thank you and good luck, Oli! 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2021

Why has Giroud left Chelsea?

The Frenchman was held in high regard by the club and their supporters although he struggled for game time during the 2020-21 campaign, with the decision ultimately made for him to leave.

The former Arsenal striker had actually seen his contract extended by a year to 2022, although Milan, who have been keen on signing him for a while now, have completed a deal for an initial €1 million, with a further €1m due next year.

In total, the World Cup winner made 119 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 39 goals. He won three trophies with his former club, including the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

Giroud’s exit to Milan signals the end of his time in England, where he spent the last nine years of his career, having joined Arsenal from Montpellier back in 2012.

Giroud says goodbye to Chelsea fans

In a farewell message to Chelsea and their supporters posted on his official Twitter account, Giroud wrote: “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent. Love Oli G.”

More follows…