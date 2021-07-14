chelsea-star-reveals-why-he-deserves-ballon-d’or-award-more-than-messi,-ronaldo,-others

Jorginho is having his best year as a football star after winning the European Championship a few weeks after winning the Champions League title

The midfielder was instrumental to both Chelsea and Italy successes at their respective competitions

The former Napoli star claims based on his achievement so far, none deserves the Ballon d’Or more than him this year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award this year ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

The 29-year-old inspired the Blues to Champions League triumph last season despite starting the 2020-21 season on a poor note.

He replicated his performance at the club level for his national team as Italy defeated England to win the European Championship for the second time in the history of the competition.

The former Napoli star said if the winner was to be chosen by titles, then no one matches his achievement thus far but if talent would be considered, then he had no chance compared to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar including some others.

What Jorginho said about Ballon d’Or award

Jorginho was quoted by Goal while speaking with SporTV after his triumph at the recently concluded Euro 2020 tourney.

“We all have dreams. But, I’ll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on. If we’re talking about talent then I know I’m not the best in the world. But if it’s going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

“How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They’ve got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria.”

Jorginho featured in all seven games for Roberto Mancini’s side but failed to find the back of the net during the open play. He is also part of the team that has not lost in the last 34 matches.

Italian restaurant in London celebrates Jorginho

. earlier reported that Jorginho was pleasantly surprised for his impressive contributions to Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto last month.

The midfielder’s partnership with N’golo Kante helped the Blues stifle movement from their opponent while Kai Havertz went ahead to score the only goal that handed them the trophy.

While the Frenchman has been praised for his displays in the final last weekend, little has been said about the former Napoli man in spite of his performances.

