chelsea-star-backed-to-beat-lionel-messi-and-cristiano-ronaldo-to-ballon-d’or-award

Jorginho won both Champions League and Euro 2020 silverware with Chelsea and Italy this summer

The midfielder was instrumental to the successes of the two teams and some believe he deserves the prestigious prize

Both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are the other players who have been touted as favourites for Ballon d’Or

Former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola believes Jorginho deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder is among the contenders for the award, owing to his incredible display for the Blues in their Champions League triumph over Man City and the European Championship glory with Italy.

He played a central role in the Premier League outfit’s squad that beat rivals Man City to storm to European glory.

Only recently Chelsea midfielder Jorginho laid a claim on the Ballon d’Or award and said he deserves to win it. Photo: Getty Images.

He was also among the standout players during the Euro 2020 as Italy triumphed in the continental showpiece.

Despite being among favourites for the Ballon d’Or, Daily Mail reports he will have to contend with competition from a number of players including teammate N’Golo Kante, Messi, and Robert Lewandowski.

What Zola said about Jorginho

However, Zola, who was also a coach at Chelsea believes it is Jorginho who deserves the individual prize. Mail Online quoted Zola saying.

“Should they give it to Jorginho? It would be deserved. He gives concrete balance and pace to his teams. I was lucky to have him at Chelsea and I know what he does on the pitch.

“It would be deserved because not only were his performances at a high level, but the teams he played for have been outstanding. This must be taken into account.”

Messi, who had an equally fantastic season has won the award a record six times, with Ronaldo taking home five of those.

