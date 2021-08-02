chelsea-put-ballon-d’-or-contender,-jorginho,-other-players-for-sale

2021 possible Ballon d’ Or contender, Jorginho, is among nine players up for sale at Chelsea this summer transfer window, The Express UK reports.

Other players up for sale are Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arizabalaga, Emerson Palmeri and Fikayo Tomori.

The rest of the players on the list are Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea are keen to sell the players in a bid to raise funds for their manager, Thomas Tuchel, to sign new players this summer ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Champions League winners are eager to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and want to bring in some fresh faces to do so.

The Blues have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku as their main transfer targets this summer.

Tuchel’s side also wants Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and need to balance the books by off-loading some first-team players.

Meanwhile, Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, recently made it clear that his client would like to remain at Stamford Bridge, but if the West London club don’t present the right offer, they would be forced to look elsewhere.

Santo said, “He [Jorginho] has a two-year contract, and it’s all in the hands of the club.”

Santos added: “I confirm it, these interests [from other clubs] have arrived.”