According to a recent report from Daily Mirror, Chelsea are hoping to make a big push to sign Rafael Leao on a permanent deal.

The report indicates that AC Milan’s talks with Leao over an extension have hit some complications, and that the Blues are eager to try and get something going.

Manchester City are also in the mix and will be in the running by the time we hit the January transfer window, with AC Milan expecting offers in excess of £1srcsrc million.

The 23-year-old will see his currently deal run out in summer 2src24 with Milan’s difficulties speaking for themselves regarding a new contract.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, has had a mixed start to life as manager at Stamford Bridge, and he’ll be eager to bolster his squad.

If he lands someone like Leao, it’d do wonders for the club’s hopes of going after both a top four spot and silverware.