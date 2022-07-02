Chelsea: People don’t want to admit they were wrong – Joe Cole blasts Mount’s critics

Former Chelsea star, Joe Cole, has slammed critics of the club’s midfielder, Mason Mount.

Cole believes Mount has received a lot of criticisms for his performance for Chelsea and questioned people who won’t admit when they are wrong.

Mount finished the 2021-2022 season as Chelsea’s ‘Player of the Season’.

The England international scored eleven goals and registered ten assists as Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time and finished in the third position on the Premier League table.

“That is the sign of the times in it, people don’t want to admit they were wrong. Anyone who is not having Mason Mount needs to just really have a look at themselves,” Cole told Football Daily.

“He is more rounded. If we had a time machine and you put all those great players and you took them out and then back in our era, Mason would be the one that adjusts quicker.”