chelsea-name-jorginho,-7-others-among-players-they-will-sell-to-raise-funds-for-haaland-deal

Chelsea could be planning to shake up their squad that won the Champions League title last campaign

They are hoping to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland before this transfer window closes

The Blues have named Jorginho, Rudiger and Abraham among stars who could be shown the exit doors this summer

Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger were instrumental to Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season despite their poor start to the 2020-21 season.

The Blues have however listed the superstars among players they might offload before the start of the coming season.

They are planning to raise funds from the sale of the players to fund Erling Haaland’s move this transfer window.

Chelsea stars Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho during their Champions League meeting against Atletico Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund are not willing to listen to offers lower than the £150 million price tag they have placed on the Norwegian striker according to SunSport quoting The Express.

The Sun further reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit has already launched a £111m bid for former player Romelu Lukaku.

Players Chelsea want to offload this summer

Fikayo Tomori has already joined AC Milan on a permanent deal after impressing the Serie A side during his loan spell with them last campaign.

Others who could still be sold are Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arizabalaga, Emerson Palmeri, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Michy Batshuayi.

Sources claim the west London club might slow down on their move to have both Jorginho and Rudiger sold as they are in the last 12 months of their deals with the Blues.

But the Euro 2020 midfielder’s agent Joao Santos can confirm that his client wants to remain at the Bridge beyond the expiration of his deal except if they don’t get the right offer.

Are Chelsea planning to bring Lukaku back?

. earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku could be making a return to the Premier League this summer as Chelsea are eyeing a move for the Belgian striker even though they have had their two bids rejected.

The former Everton striker who moved to Inter Milan from Manchester United has been impressive since he got to the Serie A helping the club to win the League title last term.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, he has been able to change the fortune of the Blues helping the Stamford Bridge landlords to win the Champions League last term.

