chelsea-&-man-utd-on-alert-after-rice-rejects-two-west-ham-contract-offers

The Hammers are keen to reward their star midfielder with a new deal but he is keeping his options open ahead of a possible transfer

Declan Rice has rejected West Ham’s two most recent contract offers to put the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United on alert.

The Hammers remain reluctant to sell their star midfielder, who is currently away with England at Euro 2020, and have him under contract until 2024, with an option for an extra year.

However, Rice’s performances for Gareth Southgate’s side have put him in the shop window once again and he has asked to be informed of any contact between West Ham and any interested clubs.

Who could sign Rice?

Chelsea have identified Rice as a long-term target for a while now but considered him to be too expensive in the last summer transfer window, with former manager Frank Lampard having driven the initial interest.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are considering a move for a new central midfielder, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to secure several signings to take the club to the next level.

The 22-year-old is thought to be among the players being considered by the hierarchy at Old Trafford, although the price tag could prove a problem.

Indeed, the Red Devils are already spending £73 million ($101m) on Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, with the Bundesliga club having confirmed a deal has been agreed.

How much is Rice worth?

Rice enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign at club level, playing a key role as David Moyes’s side pushed hard for a Champions League spot.

Ultimately, the east Londoners fell short of a top-four finish but they still finished above local rivals Tottenham and Arsenal to earn a Europa League place.

Those performances, and his status as one of the first names on the team sheet with England, mean that he will command a high fee, especially considering that Rice is only 22.

Indeed, his market value is likely to be well over £50m ($69m), with the Hammers having been tipped to hold out for as much as £100m ($138m) for the defensive midfielder.

Rice is now preparing to face Ukraine in the quarter-final of the European Championship and will likely be named in the starting XI, has he has been for all of the Three Lions’ matches at the tournament thus far.

