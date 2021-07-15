Chelsea make staggering £85m bid for Italian star who mesmerized England at Euro 2020

Federico Chiesa is set to be prized away by Premier League side Chelsea for £85million from Serie A club Juventus this summer

The 23-year-old was a key member of Roberto Mancini’s squad that recently won the European Championships for Italy

However, Serie A giants have responded to Chelsea’s claims that Chiesa is not for sale at any price being thrown by the London club

Federico Chiesa is the latest summer target for Premier League side Chelsea as the London club are ready to splash £85million for the Italian from Juventus, Sport Bible.

His performances have caught the eye of the Blues as reports from Germany claim the forward has been linked to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Federico Chiesa has been valued at £85million by Chelsea but Juventus say he is not for sale.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli and Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Juventus response to Chelsea’s offer

However, it is understood that Juventus are not ready to be involved in negotiations for their player despite the mouth-watering offer from Chelsea.

Chiesa was one of the best players for the Biaconeri last season despite finishing fourth in Serie A and surrendering the league title to rivals Inter Milan.

He scored eight league goals for the Old Lady and four Champions League strikes as well as winning the Coppa Italia last term.

Chiesa’s Euro 2020 campaign

The 23-year-old helped Italy win Euro 2020 and scored two goals in his seven appearances in the tournament this summer.

The pacy winger put the Azzurri ahead against Spain in the semi-finals and scored in extra time to send Roberto Mancini’s side into the quarter-finals.

Despite not being in Mancini’s starting lineup in their first two opening group games against Turkey and Switzerland, the Juventus star made a huge impact for the Italians as they progressed in the finals.

The former star was a thorn in the flesh in the final game against the Three Lions and was substituted due to a suspected foot injury.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up on why he did not celebrate after saving Bukayo Saka’s crucial penalty during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Donnarrumma was Italy’s match hero during the thrilling encounter played on Sunday, July 11, with his crucial saves helping his side secure the title.

With both teams missing two spot-kicks, it fell on Saka to take the final one which was crucial for the outcome of the tie.

Source: .