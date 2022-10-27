Chelsea loanee speaks out on future plans

That player is Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy and has featured over 100 times for Chelsea despite only being 21 years of age.

There was a time a few years back when the young winger was also one of the hottest prospects in world football, garnering a lot of attention from German champions, Bayern Munich.

However, Hudson-Odoi signed a new contract to put an end to that speculation. Since the Bayern transfer saga, though, Hudson-Odoi has seen very little action.

He featured 15 times in the Premier League for Chelsea last term, but completed 90 minutes on just three occasions.

The 21-year-old was also left out of Chelsea’s matchday squad for their opening two games of 2022/23 despite the five-sub rule now being in place.

He then joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the remainder of the campaign and has now opened up on his decision to leave Chelsea:

“My mindset was, ‘I have to get out of there’,” he told The Athletic.

“Not in a rude way, as in I don’t like the club or I don’t want to be at the club. Nothing like that.

“But I needed to play football somewhere new. Start afresh. Try the best I can wherever I am. And then go back to Chelsea at the end of the loan.”

He added: “I feel like I’m getting back to being myself again — getting back to that stage before the injury when I was more direct and would dribble and stuff like that,” he added.

“The last couple of seasons I’ve been a bit more backward, passing more; I’ve been more safe.

“I feel I’m doing much better now. I feel sharper and more direct on the ball. All that’s missing are the goals and the assists now. Then all will be good.”

