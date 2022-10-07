Chelsea linked with £10m-rated Jhon Duran

Chelsea want to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, according to The Sun. The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Chelsea are planning for the future and are keen on bringing the 18-year-old attacking player to Stamford Bridge for the long term.

Duran, who can also operate as a winger or as a forward, has just made his breakthrough into the Colombia set-up after impressing for the Chicago Fire first team and has a bright future ahead.

The report has claimed that Chelsea will need to pay £1src million in transfer fees for Duran. However, the Blues are not the only club who are keen on the Colombian teenager. Liverpool as well as clubs in Spain and Germany also want to sign Duran.