Home SPORTS Chelsea-linked Freund to remain Salzburg´s sporting director
SPORTS

Chelsea-linked Freund to remain Salzburg´s sporting director

by News
4 views
Chelsea-linked Freund to remain Salzburg´s sporting director

Chelsea target Christoph Freund will remain in his role as Salzburg’s sporting director, the Austrian club confirmed.

Freund and Blues owner Todd Boehly had reached a verbal agreement for the 45-year-old to join Chelsea, reports on Monday stated, but no move will take place.

Salzburg confirmed on Tuesday Freund will stay at the club in the position in which he succeeded Ralf Rangnick in the 2src15-16 season.

In a statement on the official club website, general manager Stephan Reiter said: “Christoph Freund has been performing wonderful work for us for many years, and only recently extended his contract to 2src26.

“I can hereby confirm that he will remain FC Red Bull Salzburg sporting director. He informed me about the interest of Chelsea, of course, and we have spoken about it on a personal level with some good discussions.

“The fact is that he will remain our sporting director! He has not made a request with us to leave.”

Freund himself added: “As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea have been interested in hiring me.

“When a big club like that shows interest, it is an honour not only for me and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is also a situation that requires a number of personal considerations.

“I came to the conclusion that I am in the best place at FC Red Bull Salzburg, and a move was out of the question for me.

“We are in the middle of a really intensive phase, and we have big challenges ahead in the Austrian Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League – my full focus and concentration are directed on those now.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Agada bags a birthday brace in big Sporting...

Conte warns Tottenham forwards that he will not...

Paul Pogba´s brother Mathias charged in extortion case,...

Phillips to undergo surgery but Guardiola not ruling...

Son felt he ´disappointed´ Spurs team-mates before hat-trick...

Beckham believes football can help celebrate Queen Elizabeth...

Neymar exit never on the cards for PSG...

Richarlison questions Everton´s ambition after swapping Merseyside for...

Campos adamant PSG did not have a good...

FC Sion back Balotelli and condemn viral video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.