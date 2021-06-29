chelsea-legend-secures-another-big-appointment-with-top-english-club

Scott Parker will be at the dugout of Championship club Bournemouth next season will the hopes of bringing them back into the Premier League

The former Fulham manager got appointed after Jonathan Woodgate ended his contract at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth who were relegated from the English top-flight division three seasons ago missed last season’s promotion ticked during the playoff

Scott Parker has been appointed as the new Bournemouth manager after the club narrowly failed to gain a promotion ticket into the Premier League last season, Sky Sports.

The 40-year-old could not sustain Fulham’s status in the English top-flight division last season as they finished second from the bottom and got relegated into the Championships.

The former Chelsea midfielder helped the Cottagers gain promotion into the elite division during the 2019-20 season.

And he has been given another opportunity by Bournemouth to help the club regain its status in the Premier League for the 2021-22 campaign in the Championships.

Scott Parker is the new manager of Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

Photo by AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Parker to AFCBTV:

“I believe this is the perfect fit for both parties.

“I’m familiar with Bournemouth because of my relationship with Harry Arter. It’s a football club I know well from watching him over the years.

“The ethos, the reputation, the journey and the challenge here is something that’s very exciting for me and my staff. We want to build a team the fans can be proud of and one they feel represents them. We can’t wait to get started.”

Source: .