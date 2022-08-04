Chelsea: He’s unhappy, something happening behind scenes – Ferdinand on Tuchel

Former Manchester United centre-back, Rio Ferdinand believes ‘something’ is happening behind the scenes at Chelsea following manager Thomas Tuchel’s recent preseason rant.

Ferdinand was referring to Tuchel’s press conference after their 4-0 pre-season loss to Arsenal in Florida, where Tuchel explained the problems with his squad.

The former England international also feels the former Paris Saint-Germain coach may be disgruntled by the lack of activity in the transfer market with the new Premier League season set to begin on Friday.

bioreports reports that Chelsea has signed four senior players, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina, after losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan, Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers.

The Blues could still see several more players head for the exit door before the transfer window closes on September 1, with Armando Broja, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga and captain Cesar Azpilicueta all linked with moves this summer.

“I don’t care about results in pre-season, it was more the aftermath,” Ferdinand told Mirror Sport.

“The way the manager [Tuchel] spoke in the press conference afterwards was the startling thing for me, it opened my eyes.

“There must be some things happening behind the scenes that we are not aware of as yet, he seems disgruntled and unhappy.

“There are maybe some players angling for a move behind-the-scenes that we are not aware of.

“He’s brought Sterling in, who will be a great addition, but if they lose the players that they are talking about losing.

“Rudiger’s a massive loss, but Koulibaly’s come in – I think he will be a good signing this year.

“He’s experienced. But I think they need more again and I think he is very aware of that and it is not happening quick enough for them.

“If they don’t have any more movement in the window, I would be worried about them.”