Chelsea fans point finger of blame at one man after Newcastle defeat

Supporters of Premier League giants Chelsea have flooded to social media on Saturday evening, to make their frustrations crystal clear.

Open in new windowThe Pensioners were of course back in action a short time ago.

Fresh off three defeats from four, Graham Potter’s troops made the trip to St. James’ Park, desperate for a bounce-back result ahead of the World Cup break.

When all was said and done, however, Chelsea, instead, were forced to face up to yet another loss.

This came as a solitary goal on the part of Joe Willock guided hosts Newcastle to the right side of an eventual 1-0 result on Tyneside.

On the back of the full-time whistle bringing proceedings to a close at St. James’, in turn, it should come as little surprise to hear of the Chelsea faithful making their anger known.

A whole host of the club’s stars have been singled out for deserved criticism, not least the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

It is another member of the Blues’ setup, though, who has been subjected to more widespread condemnation than any other.

The individual in question? Graham Potter.

After seeing both his initial lineup selection and ensuing substitutions called into serious question, Potter has been labelled by many a Chelsea supporter as the chief problem at the club at present:

Potter clearly has no idea of what his doing. That starting lineup was a joke.

— Glen Barrow (@GlenBarrow3) November 12, 2022

Surely we can take legal action against Brighton, this is not the same Potter

— Dubois (@CFCDUBois) November 12, 2022

We officially have a manager worse than Villa Boas. His name is Graham Potter.

— LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) November 12, 2022

2 wins in the last 8 games.

3 consecutive defeats.

3 consecutive games without a goal.

3 defeats in the last 4 games.

Graham Potter was sent to destroy this club.

— Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) November 12, 2022

Trust is earned and so far Potter has earned fuck all. He can get sacked tonight and I wouldn’t flinch. God, I’d do all sorts of knee slides across the room

— RSH (@RSHCFC) November 12, 2022

Remember it’s all the players’ fault. We don’t have enough quality apparently. Best not look at the XI Newcastle are putting out every week then.

This really isn’t good enough from Potter. No one knows what they are doing out there.#NEWCHE

— Andrew Turmer (@AndrewTurmer) November 12, 2022

Chelsea play badly under Tuchel, it’s Tuchel’s fault. Chelsea play badly under Graham Potter, it’s the players’s fault. Hypocrisy of the highest order.#NewChe

— Sebaticos (@Sebaticos) November 12, 2022

I’ve been withholding judgement on Graham Potter because his Brighton team could ball but this man still has 3 center backs on? He’s been doing little things where you can see he doesn’t have it. That lineup he started at Brighton was NUTS. Not sure he can hack it at this level

— KOSH (@kamikaze_kosh) November 12, 2022

