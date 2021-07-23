chelsea-eye-big-move-for-ex-man-united-goalie-who-will-give-mendy-and-kepa-serious-competition

Argentine goalie Sergio Romero is now on the verge of making a move to Premier League side Chelsea this summer

The Stamford Bridge landlords are looking for third-choice goalie to support Senegalese star Mendy and Kepa

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is trying to build a formidable team that can challenge for more honors next season

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero has reportedly emerged as summer transfer target for Premier League side Chelsea who are looking for a third-choice goalie for next season.

This latest development at Stamford Bridge came following the departure of Argentine goalie Willy Caballero who was released at the end of last season.

And as things stand, Sergio Romero is currently a free agent and Chelsea chiefs won’t have a problem towards luring the former Manchester United stopper to Stamford Bridge.

Senegalese goalie Mendy is currently the first-choice at Premier League side Chelsea, while Kepa is the second option for the Blues.

Mendy actually joined Chelsea last season and was superb for the Blues winning the Champions League title thereby becoming the first African goalie to do so with the Blues.

During his six-year stay at Manchester United, Sergio Romero made 61 appearances for the Red Devils as he was unable to beat David De Gea for the first-choice position according to report on UK Sun and Sportslens.

The return of Dean Henderson made Manchester United chiefs to release Sergio Romero and was initially linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He was desperate to join Everton on loan last summer, but United blocked the move as they felt the Toffees were realistic challengers for European football.

