chelsea-defender-completes-summer-move-to-premier-league-rivals

Tino Livramento signed for Chelsea’s Academy as an Under-9, starting off as a right-back

He later transitioned to become a wing-back as he grew through the ranks at the club

Livramento’s greatest highlight of his Chelsea career was during the 2020/21 season when he made the bench for the senior team

Tino Livramento has joined Premier League side Southampton on a five-year deal from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues confirmed the youngster’s departure on their official website as they appreciated him for his contributions during his reign at the club.

Livramento chose to part ways with the Stamford Bridge outfit in search of first-team action elsewhere and he will hope to establish himself at Selhurst Park next season.

Timo Livramento has become the latest Chelsea youngster to join Premier League rivals.

What Chelsea wrote on their website

“Academy defender Tino Livramento has today completed a permanent move to Southampton. We would like to thank Tino for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

According to The Guardian, Chelsea made about £5 million from the teenager’s deal who is due to pen a five-year deal with the Saints.

Reports in the UK suggest Brighton were initially favourites to sign the 18-year-old before Southampton snapped him up.

Livramento joined Chelsea as a youngster, initially linking up with the Under-9 team as he grew through the ranks.

While he started off as a right-back, he has over the years established himself as a wingback.

His major breakthrough with the Blues was during the 2019/20 season when he played a pivotal role in the club’s spectacular run in the FA Youth Cup as they went all the way to the final.

During the period, Livramento made a start in every match, scoring his first goal for the club aged 17 in a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

His efforts in the youth side saw him rewarded with a substitute role with the senior team, making the bench against Man City and Arsenal.

His departure comes only days after the Thomas Tuchel-tutored side also lost Lewis Bate to Premier League rivals Leeds United in a deal believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

The talented teenager is understood to have penned a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire-based club.

