Chelsea dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Manchester City

Chelsea and Man City clash in the third round of the League Cup.

The Blues reached the final last season but lost to Liverpool, whilst Pep Guardiola’s side have become competition specialists in recent years.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea have seven players out after Jorginho joined the injury list alongside Kepa, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Such a lengthy injury list has left Chelsea needing to call up talented academy stars Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall for the trip to City.

“Hutchinson in the squad, Lewis Hall is in the squad. They’ve impressed,” Graham Potter said on Tuesday. “We’ve got some good quality young players. They’ll be in the squad and involved.”

Elsewhere, Potter provided an update on Chelsea’s latest casualty, Jorginho:

“Jorginho has a slight problem with his foot, doubtful for tomorrow. Other than that, pretty much the same group.”

Mateo Kovacic is also managing a minor knee problem and Potter has this to say on the Croatian: “He’s just had an ongoing knee issue that’s a little bit of discomfort, but it hasn’t stopped him completely.

“Certainly we’ve had to be conscious of that fact during this period. It’s not a massive problem for him, he’ll be fine for the World Cup, it’s fine.

“I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily 100 per cent but he’s not far away from that. It’s just that we’ve managed it really well and he’s managed it really well.

“He’s a top professional, he’s done everything he can in terms of rehab and looking after himself in the gym, making sure his body’s as good as it can be.

“He’s a fantastic professional, but I think it’s been going on pretty much from pre-season and we’ve tried to make the best of it.”

