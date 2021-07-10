chelsea-could-seal-erling-haaland-transfer-by-selling-5-first-team-stars-following-olivier-giroud’s-move

Chelsea remain the only side willing to pay the £150 million required to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borrussia Dortmund

Reports from England have it that the Blues might sell quite a number of their players to raise funds for the sensation

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech as well as Tiemoue Bakayoko could be let go by Chelsea in order to raise funds

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With Premier League club Chelsea still on the trail of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, up to five players could leave the Stamford Bridge club in order to raise funds for the Norwegian, Daily Star reports.

Reports have it that the Blues are the only side willing to cough up funds for the striker – and with Olivier Giroud on the verge of joining AC Milan, some other ‘unwanted’ players could be sold.

The out-of-favour Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could complete a two-year move to AC Milan this summer.

Chelsea remain the only side willing to sign Haaland.

Photo: Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The French World Cup is not among the most preferred forwards at Stamford Bridge in spite of his conversion rate in front of the goal.

He scored 11 goals in 31 appearances across competitions last campaign despite starting 11 of those games from the bench, and now he is set to leave.

Express are reporting that Kepa Arrizabalaga who has been found warming the bench might be allowed to go as well, although he remains the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Incessant errors by the goalie forced the then-manager Frank Lampard to bring in Edouard Mendy who immediately replaced the 26-year-old.

Also, with Hakim Ziyech’s transfer fee valued around £34.2million the amount could significantly bolster Chelsea’s transfer funds as they continue to chase Haaland.

Tiemoue Bakayoko who has not made a single Premier League appearance for the blues in three years could be allowed to leave as well, playing on loan at AC Milan, Monaco and most recently Napoli.

Tammy Abraham who has endured an unfortunate journey of going from zero to hero, and back to zero again at the club might also be sold.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that with Manchester United agreeing a £73million deal for Jadon Sancho, former Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Kalvin Phillips, Mirror reports.

The former United striker Berbatov claims Phillips who has been impressive at the ongoing Euro 2020 must leave Leeds United as he is destined for bigger club.

Since the start of Euro 2020, Phillips has featured in all matches and missed just 25 minutes of all England’s games so far, helping the three Lions into the final.

Source: .