According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are considering making a fresh bid for the services of Anthony Gordon, after Everton rejected a £4srcm one.

The 21-year-old winger was previously of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, who were believed to be interested in signing in a package deal along with Richarlison. But while the Brazil international did make the move to North London, Everton stood firm on Gordon, refusing to even consider a sale. Newcastle are also believed to have made contact, receiving the same answer.

Asked about the matter a few days ago, manager Frank Lampard reiterated the club’s stance that the youngster was going nowhere.

On the other hand, Everton have also inquired about more than one Chelsea player, and Chelsea could take advantage of that interest and include names discussed in their next offer for Gordon.

Gordon is a product of the academy at Everton, having only played for them and Preston North End on brief loan in 2src21. In 62 matches in all competitions he’s played so far for the Toffees, he’s scored four goals and produced eight assists.

Chelsea are discussing internally of new proposal for Anthony Gordon as opening bid worth £4srcm has been rejected by Everton today. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Chelsea could try to include players in the deal as Frank Lampard wanted more than one CFC player this summer. pic.twitter.com/ntszwCnmBU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2src22