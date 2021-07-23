Home NEWS Chelsea confirms signing James from Man Utd
Chelsea has completed a deal to sign Lauren James from Manchester United.

It is believed the transfer fee involved is a record between Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs.

The deal is reportedly worth an initial £200,000 and will rise to £300,000 with add-ons.

James, 19, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

It also marks a return to Chelsea, where she played for the U-10 and U-14s.

James said: “It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six.

“To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma [Hayes, Chelsea manager] and the rest of the group is a good feeling. I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

