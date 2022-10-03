Chelsea boss Potter opens up on early Pulisic relationship and game-time struggles

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has, on Friday, provided an insight into his early interactions with Blues star Christian Pulisic.

The name of wide-man Pulisic, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines in west London once more of late.

This comes after excerpts from the United States international’s upcoming book release – in which Pulisic makes clear his frustrations at a lack of game-time at Stamford Bridge – found their way online.

Such comments have since, in turn, given rise to fresh speculation surrounding his future, amid suggestions that Serie A giants Juventus are readying a January swoop for the 24-year-old.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, it therefore didn’t come as a major surprise when the subject of Pulisic’s recent admission were put to Graham Potter.

The talented attacker has of course been afforded a fresh opportunity to stake his claim for a starting berth on the back of Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, and it would appear as though his new boss is prepared to wipe the slate clean:

‘I can’t comment on the book necessarily or what he’s said,’ Potter began. ‘I think players go through periods in their careers where they have to suffer a little bit and for whatever reason, don’t get the game time that they like.

’It’s part of the job, it’s part of the sign-up to be a Premier League football player, that it’s not necessarily straightforward to be a regular in a top-four team. That’s not to say you don’t understand the players’ frustration as well when they don’t play because that’s what they want to do, that’s what makes them happy.

‘So I can only comment on him in terms of how he has been with me,’ the English tactician continued.

‘He has been really positive. He’s an intelligent guy, articulate, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him has been good and positive.

’I’m not going to judge anybody on what’s happened in the past. I make my own mind up. Football hopefully decides. That’s the best way to be as a coach I think.’

