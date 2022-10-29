Chelsea boss Graham Potter sends defiant message to booing Brighton fans

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has, on Saturday evening, provided his response to the widespread boos and jeers aimed in his direction by the Brighton & Hove faithful.

Potter, of course, guided Chelsea back into action earlier today.

Fresh off booking their spot in the knockout rounds of the Champions League as group winners, the Blues turned their attentions back towards domestic matters, in a Premier League meeting with the aforementioned Brighton.

The clash marked a special one for the visitors’ boss, who departed the Amex Stadium on the back of a hugely successful stint just last month, to instead take up the reins at Chelsea.

Safe to say, however, that his return to former stomping grounds did not go exactly according to plan.

Instead, an alarming Pensioners display, featuring not one, but two own goals, ultimately gave rise to a 4-1 Brighton triumph.

The miserable afternoon endured by Chelsea’s head coach, as alluded to above, was not restricted solely to the scoreline, however.

In addition, Graham Potter was targeted in ruthless fashion by fans of his former club, who directed jeers and boos alike at their once-beloved headmaster, making clear that all is not forgiven.

Speaking to the media post-match, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his treatment at the Amex was put to the English tactician himself.

And Potter was in defiant mood, issuing the following response to the Seagulls faithful:

“I have nothing to apologise or say sorry for. I think I did a good job at the club and left it in a good place but people are entitled to their opinions.”

