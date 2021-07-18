Chelsea begin hunt for £50m-rated striker after deal for Haaland hit brick wall

Chelsea have been linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski for a free around £50million

The Premier League side have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland but the club’s asking price has discouraged the Blues

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 matches for Bayern last season earning him the European Golden Boot award

Roberto Lewandowski has become Chelsea’s new target after attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund looked impossible, Mirror, Goal.

The Poland striker is believed to be worth £50million and the Blues are ready to cough out the amount this summer.

The 32-year-old has just two years remaining in his contract with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants could be tempted to sell him.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Lewandoski’s campaign with Bayern Munich

Lewandowski has hit double digits in terms of goals since arriving the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2015.

He broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s long-standing Bundesliga record of 40 goals last season as he netted 41 to finish the season with the European Golden Boot.

The former Dortmund striker has a Champions League winners medal among his collection of six Bundesliga titles and three FA Cup trophies with the Bavarians.

Lewandowski’s overall goals for Bayern last season hit the 48 point mark and could be an exciting inclusion in Chelsea’s squad for the coming season.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Chelsea’s first unofficial bid for Borussia Dortmund’s striker Erling Haaland has been rejected by the Bundesliga club, Sky Sports, Digi Sports, reports.

It is understood the Premier League club are willing to offer either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi plus cash for the Norwegian striker.

The Blues did not have a reliable man upfront with Timo Werner and Abraham sharing 12 goals in their last campaign.

. also reported that Federico Chiesa is the latest summer target for Premier League side Chelsea as the London club are ready to splash £85million for the Italian from Juventus, Sport Bible.

His performances have caught the eye of the Blues as reports from Germany claim the forward has been linked to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, it is understood that Juventus are not ready to be involved in negotiations for their player despite the mouth-watering offer from Chelsea.

