chelsea-announces-victor-moses’-departure

Victor Moses left Chelsea to complete a permanent move to Russian club Spartak Moscow on Friday.

Moses made 20 appearances for Spartak during his loan spell last season.

“Victor Moses has today completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow. The move brings to an end to the Wideman’s nine-year Chelsea career,” a statement on Chelsea’s website said.

The 30-year-old spent nine years with the Blues but struggled to break into the team in recent seasons.

After joining Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan, Moses finished with 128 appearances for the Blues.

He scored 18 goals and won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

As well as Spartak, Moses had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan during his time with Chelsea.