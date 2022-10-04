Chelsea agree deal for Christopher Nkunku following summer medical

Chelsea have secured the signing of Christian Nkunku according to reports, with the Frenchman having signed a pre-contract agreement with the west London side to join them in summer 2023.

Nkunku only signed a new deal with RB Leipzig over the summer, but in recent weeks it was widely reported that the forward had undergone a medical over the same period in preparation for a move to Chelsea, something that was denied by all parties.

RB Leipzig – 1. FC Cologne 11 February 2022, Saxony, Leipzig: Soccer: Bundesliga, Matchday 22, RB Leipzig – 1. FC Köln at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku (l) and Amadou Haidara celebrate after Nkunku’s goal for 1:0. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa – IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and the DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

However, as per the reliable David Ornstein, an agreement has indeed been reached to take Nkunku to Stamford Bridge next summer.

“Nkunku has signed a pre-contract agreement with the west Londoners and that the Premier League side have committed to paying their German Bundesliga counterparts a price in excess of the 24-year-old’s €60million (£52.7m, $58.8m) release clause”, reports the Athletic.

It marks yet another statement signing for new owner Todd Boehly, who has already recruited Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella for fees in excess of £50m since he arrived in June.

Nkunku caught the eye with his fine form last season, netting 20 and grabbing 15 assists for Leipzig in the Bundesliga, and while Blues fans will understandably be wary given that their last import from the club, Timo Werner, is already back in Germany after a miserable spell, there is confidence that the Frenchman will be different.

Liverpool were also thought to be keen on the forward, but will now have to look elsewhere as it appears that the Blues have acted fast to ensure that they are at the head of the queue.

Should all go as planned, Nkunku will be joining Graham Potter’s side on July 1st.

-:Barcelona poke fun at Real Madrid after retaking La Liga leadership for first time in 2 yearsArsene Wenger provides take on Arsenal & Tottenham’s Premier League title chances

–