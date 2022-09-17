Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Sterling bags brace as 10-man Blues fend off Foxes

Raheem Sterling’s first two Chelsea goals proved decisive as the 1src-man Blues edged out Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday.

The former Manchester City forward opened his account at Stamford Bridge with a second-half brace to get Chelsea back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel – who served a touchline ban and watched this game from the stands – had seen his side beaten 3-src at Leeds United last week, and they looked to be in for another tough day when Conor Gallagher was sent off.

However, Leicester’s latest poor display saw them slump to a third defeat in four league games, only replying through Harvey Barnes after Sterling had struck twice.

Chelsea made a promising start but had their penalty award overturned following a VAR review as Kai Havertz had strayed offside before Youri Tielemans bundled over Loftus-Cheek, who was earlier denied by Danny Ward.

The hosts were reduced to 1src men just before the half-hour mark as Gallagher earned two yellow cards in little over six minutes, the second for a foul on Barnes.

Leicester thought they had snatched the lead when Daniel Amartey prodded in, but the goal was disallowed after Barnes fouled Edouard Mendy, while Reece James rattled the post at the other end.

It was Chelsea who were in front within two minutes of the second half as Sterling’s 2src-yard effort looped over Ward via a deflection off Amartey.

Sterling was denied by the post soon after, but he did double his tally in the 63rd minute, touching in James’ low cross from the right.

Leicester responded three minutes later as Barnes fired past Mendy at his near post, yet they then missed a flurry of chances to equalise, with Ayoze Perez going closest as he hit the underside of the crossbar.