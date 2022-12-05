Chelcee Grimes’ stunning home from chic bedroom to recording studio after Christine McGuinness kiss

Chelcee Grimes, who was recently seen kissing Christine McGuiness, has an impressive home in Liverpool.

The 30 year old works hard as a footballer, musician and TV star so it’s unsurprising that she’s been able to make a nice home for herself.

Let’s take a look around her impressive home, which even includes a recording studio, giant TV and wardrobe room…

The entrance If you’re invited to hang out at Chelcee’s pad the first thing you’ll see is the large grey front door, that is framed by two perfectly trimmed plants.

Once the door is swung open, you will be greeted by a spacious hallway.

Chelcee’s home is pretty stunning

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

Resting at the top of her grey carpeted stairs is an inspirational print that says, “Don’t forget how badly you once wanted what you have now.” We love that!

Chelcee has chosen grey carpet for her stairs

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

The music room It’s quite clear that Chelcee is a keen musician with many instruments, recording equipment and musical accolades displayed throughout her home.

The musician has plenty of equipment to create songs from the comfort of her home

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

She also celebrates her achievements by proudly displaying her special records, including the song she helped write for Dua Lipa – ‘Love again’. Her polishing must take a while!

Chelcee has plenty to be proud of

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

Chelcee also has a piano in her home

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

The bedroom After a busy day at work, Chelcee has a chic bedroom to get her beauty sleep.

She has kept the decor very neutral, and added some greenery to bring life to the room…quite literally!

Chelcee has a lovely bedroom where she can enjoy downtime

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

The garden The outdoor space at Chelcee’s abode is a continuation of the relaxed vibe of the home.

The patio doors lead out onto a decking area with comfy garden furniture where she can catch some rays during the summertime.

Chelcee can relax in the garden

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

There are two sections to the garden

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

There is a set of steps that lead down to a grassy section of the garden.

The living room The large cream corner sofa means that there is plenty of room for guests when they visit, and they won’t struggle to see the TV thanks to her giant plasma screen.

Chelcee has chosen a cream corner sofa

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

Chelcee has a sizeable TV screen

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

The wardrobe Chelcee has got plenty of clothes to choose from in her sizeable wardrobe room, which are all displayed on a simple black rail.

Chelcee has an enviable wardrobe

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

Plus, a lovely big mirror to take those all-important selfies.

The kitchen Chelcee has opted for a white kitchen, that looks ridiculously clean. The all-white choice makes the space look very sleek.

Chelcee has a gorgeous kitchen

(Image: Instagram/Chelcee Grimes)

