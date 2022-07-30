cheetah-vs-leopard:-mp’s-kuno-braces-for-a-wild,-wild-war

KUNO-PALPUR: It’s lush green here, in

Kuno

National Park — quite the contrast to the bronze and brown of African Savannah. It’s here that cheetahs will be translocated in a few days in the world’s first such inter-continental translocation, but an old dweller of the forest doesn’t seem ready to share space with the foreigners. Kuno’s leopards, wilier and bigger than the cheetah, are giving sleepless nights to Madhya Pradesh forest officials who are scrambling to get things ready for the translocation. At least six leopards got trapped inside the 12-km predator-proof enclosure for cheetahs while it was being built and are loath to move out.

SPACE WARS: The enclosure (above), with a 12-km-long and 9-foot-high fence with electric overhangs and under a 24×7 CCTV watch, will give cheetahs some degree of protection as they settle into their new home. (Right) A drop-door cage, used with goats, which have only caught two leopard cubs so far

Unless these leopards are evicted, the cheetahs cannot be brought in. Leopards are much larger than cheetahs and are known to injure or even kill them. Drop-door cages with goats have been used but only two cubs were caught and released outside the enclosure. The adults continue to dodge foresters in the 500-hectare fenced area. It’s a strange situation where the original denizens of the forest are now seen as intruders.

Kuno National Park has a very high density of leopards — some say 9 per 100 sqkm. While the cheetah can outrun a leopard in the open savannah, in a fenced-off area like the Kuno enclosure leopards may have the home advantage and upper hand. They will not only pose a threat to the cheetahs but also compete with them for prey.

What if the leopards don’t take the cage-bait at all? District forest officer

Prakash Verma

, who is overseeing the project, said they have back-up plans. “We can go for leg-hold traps. Veterinarians can go on elephants or vehicles to tranquilise them,” he told TOI. SDO Amritanshu Singh, who is working day and night on the project, echoed the DFO.

Fencing Off Inevitable Conflict

Experts associated with the project say some conflict between leopards and cheetahs is inevitable, but the fenced off enclosure will give the cheetahs a level of protection during their most vulnerable time as they settle down in their new home.

The fence is about 12km long and 9ft high, with electric overhangs on the top to deter leopards. The enclosure is divided into eight compartments to house the 12 cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia in the first phase.

The project’s action plan report predicts the possibility of “occasional conflicts” between tigers, leopards and cheetahs. “Just as tigers sometimes kill leopards, an occasional cheetah too may be killed by these carnivores. But such deaths due to interspecific conflict or non-target poaching will not jeopardise the project once cheetah populations are established,” says the report. “The present status of leopards in the sanctuary is unknown. It is necessary to clarify that all these predators canco-exist, if adequate prey bases and other resources are available,” it adds.

Three-Way Carnivore Standoff

The other concern is that tigers may return with the improvement of habitat, prey base and protection in Kuno. “As tigers and leopards live compatibly in Indian forests, cheetahs and leopards are found together in Africa. All the species have co-existed in India for thousands of years before the explosion in human population disrupted this equilibrium. All these species are adapted to share the same habitat and have carved distinct ecological niches,” the report says. The experts say the leopard population needs to be “managed” during the initial 4-5 years of cheetah introduction to avoid/minimise strife and allow the cheetah population to stabilise. The best strategy would be to radio-collar eight to 10 leopards, at least, to study the interaction between these two carnivores, the report says, suggesting radio-collaring of other predators like hyenas.

Based on this research, management strategies to permit and promote coexistence or to manage these carnivore populations can be decided, says the report. A Room With A View

The enclosures where the cheetahs will be housed for acclimatisation are quite interesting by themselves. Seven were planned initially but an eighth was built a few days ago.

Cheetahs will be gender-segregated initially. “Males and females will be kept in separate but adjoining compartments

so that they are able to know each other before release. The enclosure has been located in such a way that the cheetahs have a view of the wide expanse and understand the environment and prey base before they are allowed to roam free,” said an official.

Herds of cheetal are being introduced in the fenced off area to augment prey base.

The 6 sqkm enclosure will be watched 24×7 through high-res CCTV cameras. There is a watch tower every 2km. The compartments range from 0. 7 sqkm to 1. 1 sqkm. Out of a budget of Rs 38. 7 crore, Rs 6 crore is being spent on the enclosure, approach roads and training of forest officials.

A Vanity Project?

Beyond the hype and excitement, there are creased brows. Some officers wonder if they have done enough to make this massive project work.

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not made a long-term plan as of today. Where will they keep 20 cheetahs (eight more are due to arrive from South Africa)? Kuno can host a few, but what about others? What about their breeding population,” asked an IFS officer, requesting not to be named. “Even if they are collared and released in the wild, you can’t stop them from venturing into neighbouring Rajasthan, where there is a high population of leopards,” he cautioned.

“If the authorities don’t look for a second home today, they won’t be able to handle the situation. Look at the tigers that are moving out of protected areas due to congestion and getting killed,” said an officer. He feels

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife

Sanctuary in Mandsaur should be immediately readied as a second base for African cheetahs.

“If this is just a vanity project being executed in a hurry to meet a tight deadline, I would say this is a terrible idea. It will take another year for officers to prepare a second home if we start today,” said the officer.

The 748 sqkm Kuno park is devoid of any human settlements and forms part of the larger Sheopur-Shivpuri dry deciduous open forest landscape spanning 6,800 sqkm. The action plan for introduction of cheetahs in India recommended Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary (1,197 sqkm, habitat 5,500 sqkm) and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife SanctuaryBhainsrorgarh Wildlife Sanctuary complex (2,500 sqkm) as suitable locations along with

Shahgarh

bulge in Jaisalmer (4,220 sqkm) and Mukundara Tiger Reserve for holding and conservation breeding of cheetahs in controlled wild conditions. However, the Rajasthan government is not convinced as they want to keep Mukundra as a tiger reserve.

