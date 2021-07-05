Check out the Tales of Arise opening animation here – VG247

By Dom Peppiatt



5 July 2021 16:35 GMT

Ahead of Tales of Arise launching later this year, in September, Bandai Namco has released the opening animation for the game – and you can check it out here.

The Tales of series has a pretty long history with impressive and over-the-top intro animations, and the latest game in the series isn’t bucking that trend.

“Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena,” reads a summary of the game’s story. “The inhabitants of Dahna have always paid reverence to their planetary neighbors on Rena – a planet they can clearly see in their sky – as a land of the righteous and divine.

“For the people of Dahna, legends and lore about Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for countless generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds that have masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna.”

With that in mind, so you’ve got some grounding in the world, watch the newly revealed opening animation below.

Watch on YouTube

Our very own Alex Donaldson had the chance to play the game recently, and in his Tales of Arise preview, he said: “Tales of Arise has a pretty foolproof plan for evolving the series: double down on what worked before.”

Tales of Arise will be released on September 10 in the west and in Japan on September 9, and PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game were announced earlier this year, too. Anyone that buys the PS4 and Xbox One versions will also get a free upgrade to the new-gen versions.