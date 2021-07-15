“Check on your girlfriends this weekend” – Kanayo O. Kanayo warns men ahead of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial

The burial of Obi Cubana’s late mum is the most talked about event on social media at the moment, as top Nigerian celebrities have travelled down to Anambra State for the grand event.

Ahead of the event which will take place this weekend, veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has issued a stern warning to men residing in Lagos and Asaba state.

In a video circulating online, the thespian, who is currently in Anambra state for the burial, told men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend.

His words,

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo.



Oba is in Anambra state



Check on your girlfriends oo



We have landed.”

Watch the video below,

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media. See some comments below,

hotlas_debbie wrote, “Daddy no Dey cast format 😂”

Thegirlprovidence wrote, “There’s no place I wanna be than this place atm 😢😂😂”

sarahugo1 wrote, “Oba the new Dubai 😂😂😂”

iam_sammieace wrote, “If you are broke, carry transport go Oba… I bet you you will pack money come house 😂”

mhizteetress wrote, “Deep down I wanna be dr”