‘Charmed’ Bids Farewell To Madeleine Mantock’s ‘Macy’ With Heartbreaking Exit – Deadline

The third time was decidedly NOT the charm for Madeleine Mantock, who is exiting The CW’s Charmed after playing eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the series was rebooted in 2018.

Mantock said earlier this week before tonight’s season finale that she would not be a part of the fourth season.

Deadline’s sister publication TVLine reported a somewhat tragic goodbye for the star.

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE: