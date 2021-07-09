Charlottesville to take down Robert E. Lee statue, focus of 2017 Unite the Right rally – The Washington Post

“This is a crucial first step in the right direction to tell a more historically accurate and complete story of this place and the people who call this place home,” Bryant said in a statement Friday. “The work did not start here and it will not end here.”

The Charlottesville City Council had voted to take down both the Lee statue and a nearby statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson in 2017. That year, a crowd of white supremacists descended on the city to defend Confederate iconography. One of them drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer.

Several local residents had sued to prevent the statues from coming down. They argued that a state law passed in 1997 prohibited localities from removing Confederate war memorials.

But the city successfully appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which earlier this spring ruled that the law only applies only to monuments erected after the law was adopted.

The city said in a news release that only the statuaries will be removed on Saturday, to be stored in a secure location until the city council decides what can happen to them next. The stone bases will be left in place and removed at a later date.

City officials in recent months have been seeking museums, historical societies or battlefields for potentially relocating the statues. They have received interest from ten potential sites so far, including four in Virginia.

Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother, said that Black women — beginning with Bryant — should be acknowledged for their work in getting the statues taken down.

“Heather did not protest for the sake of the statues,” she said in a text message Friday. “She protested in support of Black Lives after seeing the tiki torch marchers threaten them.”

Jalane Schmidt, an activist and religious studies professor at the University of Virginia, said that the news contained a mixture of joy and apprehension.

“To have this day finally arrive is a relief,” she said, though she noted there was plenty more work to be done to fight for racial justice in Charlottesville.

“It wasn’t about the monuments. It was about what they symbolize, and the story of racial injustice in his country,” she added.