charlottesville-removes-robert-e.-lee-statue

Statue of confederate general taken down nearly four years after a deadly white supremacist rally in the city.

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was killed.

Shortly after the removal of the Lee statue, a statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was also removed from its base in another city park. Onlookers who had gathered hours earlier cheered as the statues were loaded onto trucks and driven away.

Spectators by the dozens lined the blocks surrounding the park, and a cheer went up as the Lee statue was lifted off the pedestal. There was a visible police presence, with streets blocked off to vehicular traffic by fencing and heavy trucks.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker gave a speech in front of reporters and observers as the crane neared the monument.

“Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain,” Walker said.

A statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson is removed after years of a legal battle [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Statues honouring leaders of the pro-slavery Confederate side in the American Civil War have become a focus of protests against racism in recent years.

The college town’s planned removal of the Lee statue in 2017 prompted a rally by white supremacists that turned deadly when a self-described neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed a counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Weeks later the Charlottesville city council unanimously ordered the Jackson statue to be removed.

Citizens including the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans sued Charlottesville over the removal plans. In April, Virginia’s highest court ruled the city could remove both Confederate statues, overturning a state Circuit Court decision that had upheld the citizen lawsuit.

Charlottesville will keep the statues in storage until it makes a final decision about what to do with them, officials said in a statement on Friday.

Kristin Szakos, a former Charlottesville city council member who watched the statues’ removal, said that “folks in this community have been trying to get these statues down for a hundred years.”

She added: “I think that we’re finally ready to be a community that doesn’t telegraph through our public art that we are pretty fine with white supremacy.”

A worker gestures as he removes a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]