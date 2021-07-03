Charlotte and NC coast brace for Hurricane Elsa. Here’s the latest on the storm.

While much uncertainty remained Saturday about its ultimate path, Hurricane Elsa was still projected to barrel into the Carolinas with fierce winds and rain by mid- to late-week, according to National Hurricane Center forecasters.

And the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City put coastal residents on alert Saturday morning.

“Elsa could bring impacts to Eastern NC by as early as mid week,” NWS meteorologists posted on Twitter at 6 a.m. Saturday. “It is too early for any specific impacts, but residents and visitors are urged to pay close attention to the forecast over the coming days.”

The storm could reach the Carolinas late Wednesday and into early Thursday, according to the NWS.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the first Atlantic hurricane of the season was “moving rapidly” toward Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea, where conditions were “expected to deteriorate over the next several hours,” according to the Hurricane Center located in Miami.

On Friday, the storm “blew off roofs and snapped trees” in the eastern Caribbean islands, the Associated Press reported.

The category 1 storm packed 75 mph winds, but Hurricane Center forecasters on Friday night said the storm could develop into a category 3 hurricane at some point. Category 3 storms carry winds of 111 mph to 129 mph and cause “major damage,” according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on the National Hurricane Center’s website.

By comparison, Hurricane Hugo was a category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Isle of Palms, S.C., in September 1989. Gusts over 100 mph were recorded in Charlotte in that storm, according to the National Weather Service. In 1999, Hurricane Floyd made landfall at Cape Fear, N.C, as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds, the NWS reported.

Tropical storm-force winds from Elsa could arrive in the Charlotte area by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to National Hurricane Center maps. Such winds range from 39 mph to 73 mph, according to the NWS.

In a bulletin issued at 8 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Center forecasters cautioned “the details of the long-term track are still uncertain.”

At the same time, they said, the Hurricane Center’s “intensity forecast shows little change in strength through tonight, followed by slow weakening on Sunday and early Monday. Slight restrengthening is forecast when Elsa moves north of Cuba and across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

“This forecast is a little lower than the previous one in the short term, but is largely unchanged at the longer forecast times.”