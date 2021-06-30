charlie-munger-says-he’s-in-love-with-zoom,-thinks-the-videoconferencing-trend-is-here-to-stay-–.

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, revealed he is fond of Zoom, saying the videoconferencing software will keep thriving even as life goes back to normal after the pandemic. “I have fallen in love with Zoom,” Munger said during an interview with Becky Quick on .’s special “Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom,” which aired Tuesday. “I think Zoom is here to stay. it just adds so much convenience.” The 97-year-old investor said he uses Zoom at least three times a day, and he made a deal in Australia via a video call. Zoom stood out as a big pandemic winner as millions of stay-at-home users globally turned to the app for video calls and other capabilities. Shares surged a whopping 395% in 2020 as revenue exploded amid the surge in demand. Earlier this month, the company reported another blowout quarter with sales growth of 191% in the period ended April 30.

However, Munger’s longtime business partner and Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett is not seeing eye to eye on Zoom, saying he still prefers the old school telephone. “I’m just not a Zoom guy,” the 90-year-old investor said. “I don’t see any plus to it, particularly. I did it once or twice, and they had a whole screen of people that… I just didn’t figure it was adding to the experience. I’d rather have my, you know, feet on the desk, and I find the telephone a very satisfactory instrument.”

Charles Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., left, and Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., attend a BYD Co. press event in China, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2010. Nelson Ching | Getty Images