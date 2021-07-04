charles-zulu:-azam-fc-seal-signing-of-cape-town-city-star

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have unveiled the Zambian midfielder on a two-year contract ahead of the new season

Azam FC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Charles Zulu from Cape Town City of South Africa.

The Mainland Premier League club has acquired the services of the Zambian player after he passed a medical at Chamazi grounds on Sunday and he has penned a two-year contract ahead of the new season.

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have confirmed the arrival of the player on their social media pages by stating: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Charles [Zulu] from Zambia on a two-year contract.

“Zulu is arriving from Cape Town City of South Africa and we have sealed his services after agreeing on terms with his club, who allowed him to travel to Tanzania for the medical and subsequent signing and he will now start playing for us in the 2021-22 season.”

On making the transfer switch, Zulu said: “I am happy to be part of the Azam squad after leaving Cape Town City and I know how ambitious the team is, and will do my level best to make sure we win some trophies next season.

“It is a new challenge for me but as always I will be ready to step in and give my contribution when the coach gives me the opportunity to start, I want to thank all those who made this transfer a reality and I am focused to start playing for the team in the new season.”

Born in Lusaka, Zulu’s first team in the Zambian top-flight was Zanaco FC before he signed for Cape Town City on a four-year contract on October 23, 2020.

At the youth level, he was capped at U17, U20, and U23 levels before he made his senior debut for Zambia’s Chipolopolo in 2014, playing 90 minutes in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Niger.

He scored his first goal for Zambia at the 2016 Cosafa Cup; the winner in the 3-2 victory over Lesotho.

At Azam, he will now re-unite with another Zambian – coach George Lwandamina – who joined the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ at the halfway stage of the current campaign to replace Romanian Aristica Cioaba, who was fired after a series of poor results.

Azam are already building a squad for next season and have also managed to convince their top striker Prince Dube to extend his stay.