Charles Spencer has sweet Christmas tradition to Princess Diana at his home

At Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where the late Princess Diana was raised, Earl Charles Spencer is keeping her spirit alive with a Christmas tradition that he shares with the royal family.

Each Christmas Charles, the younger brother of Princess Diana, fells a tree from the estate to be used and decorated inside the grand 90-room residence.

Last year Charles uploaded a pic of the 24ft tall tree decked with red baubles and twinkling lights, with the caption: “This 23-foot tree was grown on the Estate at @althorphouse specifically for this task – holding together the Saloon (central hallway) in the run up to Christmas, and into the New Year. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Christmas and 2022.”

The magnificent tree on display at Princess Diana’s family home

(Image: Charles Spencer/ Instagram)

We are excited to see this year’s seasonal creation, with Earl Spencer ensuring that his sister’s memory stays alive at Althorp House for both visitors and members of the family.

The royal family also keep up this tradition, cutting down trees from the Windsor Great Park estate for use in the castle.

For members of the public hoping to join in on this tradition, The Christmas Tree Shop at Windsor Great Park will officially open on 24 November, where members of the public can select their tree from the royal crop.

Althorp house has a special temple dedicated to the late princess where visitors can go to pay their respects. ‘The Round Oval Lake’ is where Princess Diana is buried, however, the precise location is secret and remains inaccessible to the public.

Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince William, attends her brother’s wedding at Althorp on September 16, 1989

(Image: Getty)

Built in 1508, Althorp is home to 500 years worth of art and family relics as well as the final resting place of Princess Diana. It is one of England’s premier historic houses and a Grade I listed stately home and estate. The stately home, which boasts 550 acres of land, is currently closed to the public but will reopen in summer 2023.

Princess Diana lived in the 100,000-square-foot mansion from the age of 14 after her father, John Spencer, acquired his title as Viscount Althorp.

Earl Spencer inherited the family seat in Northamptonshire in 1992 after the death of his father. He lives on the sprawling estate with his third wife, Karen, and their daughter Lady Charlotte.

Charles is the brother of the late Princess Diana

(Image: Getty)

Earl Spencer has six children from his previous marriage, four with his first wife, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and two children with his second wife, Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

