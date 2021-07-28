charles-okocha-plays-with-roadside-sellers,-makes-them-speak-english-before-patronising-them

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has shared a post on his social media page that got his followers and colleagues laughing

The comic actor seemed to be travelling as he was spotted in a car with the window wound down

Charles was later spotted with banana, plantain chips, walnut sellers, who tried to market their wares to him

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha is a happy man who tries to spread positivity everywhere he goes.

The comic actor took his happy nature to some roadside sellers and the video he recorded from his encounter with them got people laughing.

Actor Charles Okocha plays with roadside sellers.

Photos: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha and roadside sellers

In the video, Charles seemed to be travelling with some friends. He was spotted discussing with a friend at the back when some roadside sellers suddenly turned up at his window to market their wares to him.

Although the actor lamented how the roadside sellers put their wares in his face, he made them calm and started engaging them.

He playfully asked how they were doing and made them say they were alright. He also made them pronounce banana as B-bana. Charles also got them singing with his invented B-bana word.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Charles’ video.

sabitalkofficial:

“Who noticed that old woman don taya, but she said well wetin I go do, she just want to sell her market.”

official_alviravows:

“That guy with dreadlocks, nah product bro.”

easylife_official:

“See that guy belle.”

ruthroberts7683:

“Amayiiii and bibana. I want to go to California.”

dj_ike:

“You need to be arrested.”

halimabubakar:

“Lol.”

iam_prince_edusky:

“May God bless you for always supporting them.”

official_saxowizzy:

“How y’all doin?”

Charles Okocha scatters his birthday cake

. earlier reported that the actor was spotted in a restaurant having fun with some people.

He was later spotted without his clothes as he dug into his box of cake and sprayed it into the air.

Some people later tried to hold him down while others in the room just kept smiling. It was noted that the actor’s display was after he got a gift of a whopping N10m from a fan.

Source: .