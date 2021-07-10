charles-barkley-understood-tom-brady’s-competitiveness-after-he-saw-him-doing-wind-sprints-in-a-parking-lot

Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

Charles Barkley has seen Tom Brady’s competitiveness up close.

Barkley said he once saw Brady doing wind sprints in the parking lot of a golf course.

It’s far from the first legendary story of Brady’s competitiveness.

Tom Brady doesn’t take days off, even when he’s got a tee time on the golf course.

According to Charles Barkley, who has covered Brady playing in the charity golf even “The Match,” Brady is still locked into his training even when preparing for what should be a leisurely 18 holes.

Barkley shared his Brady story after Phil Mickelson explained how the Buccaneers quarterback inspired him to late-career greatness.

At a previous iteration of “The Match,” Barkley was taken aback by Brady’s level of commitment.

“The last match that I televised with you guys, Saturday morning [Brady] went out and hit balls for like, 10 hours straight,” Barkley said. “He got up Sunday and played 18 holes before the match.”

“When I got to the course, he was in the parking lot running wind sprints. And I said, ‘Man Tom Brady inspired me to want to work harder on my golf game.'”

“This dude – eight hours Saturday, 18 holes Sunday, and then he’s doing wind sprints in the parking lot because training camp started the next week. That’s incredible man. It inspired me.”

Brady is somewhat infamous for his refusal to take days off.

Earlier this year, former teammate turned NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared a story of Brady shaking off a hangover to get an early-morning workout in after a hard night of drinking to celebrate a friend’s wedding.

Over his two decades in the NFL, Brady has helped create a mythology around his competitiveness that is nearly unmatched in the history of football.

Listening to Barkley, it feels like the seeing Brady train in person lives up to the legend.

