- Chapelwaite: Official Season 1 Red Band Trailer (2021) Adrien Brody IGN
- Sink Your Teeth Into the Bloody Red Band Trailer for “Chapelwaite”, Based on the Stephen King Story “Jerusalem’s Lot”! [Video] Bloody Disgusting
- Chapelwaite Red Band Trailer Revels in Supernatural Horror Collider
- Chapelwaite: Stephen King, Epix’s Jerusalem’s Lot Adaptation Drops Red-Band Trailer CBR – Comic Book Resources
- Nightmarish New Red-Band Trailer For Stephen King’s Horror Series CHAPELWAITE — GeekTyrant GeekTyrant
- View Full coverage on Google News