Chapel Hill wins Africa’s Best Bank for Advisory at Euromoney awards

Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham

By Rosemary Iwunze

Chapel Hill Denham has been awarded “Africa’s Best Bank for Advisory” for the fourth time by Euromoney, a world-renowned financial publication.

The award was announced on Wednesday (today) in London.

Euromoney’s “Awards for Excellence” have been held for almost 30 years and are considered the most prominent awards for the financial industry, recognising institutions and people in 100 countries that demonstrate leadership, innovation, experience and exceptional service.

In recognising Chapel Hill Denham’s achievements, Euromoney said: “Chapel Hill Denham has become Nigeria’s preeminent independent investment bank.

“It’s leadership is most evident on the advisory side, where it’s the go-to house in Africa’s biggest economy.”

While receiving the award, Bolaji Balogun, Chapel Hill Denham’s CEO said: “We are delighted to have won Africa’s Best Bank for Advisory for the fourth time in five years.

“This affirms our consistency in delivering results, notwithstanding a challenging period in the markets.

“I wish to thank all of our clients and stakeholders, as well as the Euromoney Awards for Excellence for continuing to recognise our work, bringing innovative solutions to areas accretive to Nigeria and Africa’s economic development.”

