Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021/22 best looks – Tatler

Set outdoors in the absolutely glorious Palais Galliera in Paris, Virginie Viard sent out a smashing Chanel Haute Couture collection. Inspired by Impressionist artists like Manet, what came down the runway was a veritable tableau vivant. Dreamy pastel colours grounded with black and white tweeds, and a plethora of beautiful floral inclinations.

I am always very excited to see the fabrics at a RTW Chanel show and for the Haute Couture that excitement escalates to near hysteria. This season it was a fabulous sartorial cacophony of colours, prints and textures. I especially adored the shredded chiffon which looked and moved just like marabou feathers. From the classic Chanel tweeds reimagined in new silhouettes with an oversized rounded shoulder to glorious chiffon dresses, picking my favourites was not an easy task. Here goes.