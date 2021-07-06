Home ENTERTAINMENT Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021/22 best looks – Tatler
Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021/22 best looks – Tatler

Set outdoors in the absolutely glorious Palais Galliera in Paris, Virginie Viard sent out a smashing Chanel Haute Couture collection. Inspired by Impressionist artists like Manet, what came down the runway was a veritable tableau vivant. Dreamy pastel colours grounded with black and white tweeds, and a plethora of beautiful floral inclinations.

I am always very excited to see the fabrics at a RTW Chanel show and for the Haute Couture that excitement escalates to near hysteria. This season it was a fabulous sartorial cacophony of colours, prints and textures. I especially adored the shredded chiffon which looked and moved just like marabou feathers. From the classic Chanel tweeds reimagined in new silhouettes with an oversized rounded shoulder to glorious chiffon dresses, picking my favourites was not an easy task. Here goes.

  • Oh to own a Couture Chanel tweed suit! The ne plus ultra of Parisian chic. I love the strong but not overpowering shoulders and of course the fabric is to die for. In my dreams, I would shorten the hemlines and rock that exquisite jacket with a pair of jeans. Heaven.

  • Virginie Viard was inspired by Impressionist paintings by the likes of Manet and Laurencin. Embroidered water lilies, sheer pastel chiffon and fluttering marabou create a romantic, lighter than air situation. Sensational.

  • Viard was also inspired by English gardens, and if this is not the ultimate elevated garden party look, I don’t know what is. Ruffles, bows and a sun hat. What else does one need?

  • This divine concoction is quintessential Chanel. What incredible attention to detail, what a glorious shape. Give me a tulle glove and I’m ready to get married again.

  • Speaking of weddings, here comes the bride! Andie MacDowell’s gorgeous daughter, actress Margaret Qualley, is the blushing Chanel bride in the chicest palest petal pink. J’adore.

